Chocolate Chip Mug Cake: Ready in minutes when the craving hits

This chocolate chip mug cake is great as a quick, sweet treat. It is comforting, warm and moist with chocolatey goodness to fix a craving or surprise the children.

It is a great recipe to keep handy in case surprise guests show up. Serve it in a fancy mug and no one will know it was made in a microwave in mere minutes.

Ingredients

2 1/2 tablespoons chocolate chips

1 egg

3 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons vegetable cooking oil

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Method

In a medium-sized bowl, beat egg until thoroughly combined.

Add milk, vanilla extract and cooking oil and whisk or stir until mixed through.

Add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Use a whisk to combine the ingredients evenly, making sure to break up any lumps. The batter must be smooth so the cake cooks evenly.

Pour half the batter into a large mug, followed by half the chocolate chips. Pour in the rest of the batter and sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top. Do not stir as the chocolate chips will then sink to the bottom.

Microwave on high heat for two minutes.

Let cool for a minute before serving.

Tips

Mild-flavoured cooking oil works best for this recipe, such as grapeseed, canola or sunflower oil.

Regular, semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips? All three go well with this recipe.

Microwave mug cakes will harden and become tough and chewy once they cool so eat them while they are hot.

For extra decadence, serve the chocolate chip mug cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream or both. For that cookie feel, serve it with a glass of warm or cold milk.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com.

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



