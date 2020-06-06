Xbox store redesign suggestive of Series X interface design

We’ve seen and heard the Xbox Series X’s startup sequence. Now a peek at a redesigned Xbox store indicates what the Series X user interface might look like.

Russian-language outlet WinCommunity and tech-focused site Thurrott are among those who have shared early, leaked looks at a redesigned Xbox store.

Brad Sams, an executive editor at Thurrott’s parent company, was able to go hands-on with the app for his audience on YouTube.

As to be expected, the new store app follows Microsoft’s Fluent Design principles, which have been introduced to Windows 10 products.

A minimal navigation bar is now positioned on the left side of the screen, while one of four central tabs is devoted to Xbox library subscription scheme Game Pass, indicating how important the service is to Xbox both now and going forward.

It’s not clear whether this redesigned Xbox store app is intended for the Xbox Series X, for the wider Xbox experience across consoles and Windows 10 PCs, or something else; neither does the leak indicate when the new store app is intended to roll out.

However, Italian outlet Aggiornamenti Lumia reports that the app is called “Microsoft Store,” which could suggest a broad use case across Microsoft’s commercial ecosystem.

Last month, Microsoft debuted the Xbox Series X’s startup animation and audio at the start of a teaser for its May 7 Series X gameplay reveal event.

The Xbox Series X is to launch towards the end of 2020, alongside Sony’s PlayStation 5.



