Penang Kuey Teow Soup: One-pot meal for a lazy day

Penang Kueh Teow Soup is a hawker favourite that is sadly underrepresented in the Klang Valley, taking a backseat to the more famous Char Kuey Teow, Prawn Mee and Laksa.

But if you simply must have a piping hot bowl, here is a simple, quick version for those who cannot make it to Penang to satisfy their cravings.

This recipe is also rather wholesome and comforting, perfect for warming up the tummy.

Ingredients

Soup stock (chicken or whatever is available)

Pork belly (chicken or duck are good too)

Kuey teow noodles

Spring onions, sliced

Bean sprouts

Beef balls or fish balls

Cili padi and soya sauce as condiments

Method

Cook the meat in the stock till it is tender.

Remove the meat and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Add the kuey teow to the soup and cook for a minute or two.

Add the bean sprouts.

Serve with sliced spring onions on top. A dash of garlic oil and lard enhances the flavours.

This recipe can also be found here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



