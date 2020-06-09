DJ Snake’s ‘Taki Taki’ gets a billion plays on Spotify

PARIS: Each day, ETX Studio puts the spotlight on a number that stands out for making headlines in one way or another.

the astounding number of streams that French DJ and record producer DJ Snake reached on Spotify with his 2018 hit.

“Taki Taki” was released ahead of DJ Snake’s sophomore studio album, “Carte Blanche.”

Much like the entire full-length, the single finds the French phenom collaborating with some of the heavyweights of the music industry, namely Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna.

“Taki Taki” marks the third time that DJ Snake has reached a billion plays on Spotify, as his “Lean On” collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ passed the billion mark in June of 2017.

“Let Me Know” with Justin Bieber surpassed the one billion stream count in October 2018, a few days after the release of “Taki Taki.”

These achievements situate DJ Snake among the ranks of Drake, The Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons, all of whom have clocked three songs with a billion streams each.

DJ Snake is not the only artist who made Spotify history with “Taki Taki,” as the bilingual party starter turned Cardi B into the first female rapper to reach No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50.

The New York City native has since become the first female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on the music platform, including her 2018 Latin trap collaboration “I Like It” as well as her guest appearance on Maroon 5’s remixed version of their 2018 single “Girls Like You.”



