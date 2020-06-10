Chicken casserole: Let the oven do all the work

This easy chicken casserole with potato is a smash hit because it’s so creamy, cheesy and delicious.

Once you master the cooking process, you can mix and match different ingredients according to your personal preferences.

Here are some cooking tips you might find useful:

Add all the ingredients, for examples: chicken and potatoes into an oven-safe casserole pan.

Add the ranch dressing, heavy cream, cheese, bacon, stir and mix well.

You don’t need a whole lot of seasoning except salt, pepper and a little sugar.

Bake in the oven until all the ingredients are cooked through and the cheesy top turns golden-brown.

The top of the casserole is slightly crusty because of the cheese but the chicken and potatoes underneath are moist, juicy and creamy.

Ingredients

1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste

1/2 teaspoon sugar

3 dashes ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Ranch dressing

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces

230 g boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into cubes

2 slices Canadian bacon or bacon strips, cut into pieces

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 stalk scallion, green part only, cut into small rounds

Method

Heat oven to 180ºC. Lightly grease a 23 cm x 23 cm baking pan with some oil or butter.

Add the salt, sugar, pepper and Ranch dressing to the heavy whipping cream. Lightly stir to combine well.

Spread the potatoes, followed by the chicken, in one single layer.

Sprinkle the bacon, butter, and then top with half of the cheddar cheese and the scallions.

Pour the heavy cream over the top of the casserole. Cover with aluminium foil and bake for one hour.

Uncover the pan and bake for another 30 minutes. In the last 10 minutes, sprinkle with the remaining cheddar cheese and bake until the cheese is slightly crusty.

Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

For the original recipe go to Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



