Late Swedish DJ to be honoured in new Stockholm museum

STOCKHOLM: A museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, will open in his birthplace Stockholm in the summer of 2021.

The museum, known as “Avicii Experience,” will be housed in the new digital culture centre Space, which will combine gaming, music and content creation.

Visitors will follow Avicii’s musical journey from “a reclusive music nerd to a celebrated superstar,” from his boyhood room where it all started to the Los Angeles studio where he created hits like “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.”

The immersive interaction exhibition will offer an inside look at his creative process through memorabilia, never-before-seen photos and video, as well as previously-unreleased music.

Among them are materials that were the foundation for the 2019 posthumous album “Tim” and early versions of Avicii’s breakthrough 2011 hit “Levels.”

“Tim was a musical genius. He was boundless and incredibly driven in his creativity. He had the ability to unite people with his music.

“I’m certain that with his fans’ memories his legacy will last forever,” Avicii’s frequent collaborators Aloe Blacc and Mike Einziger said in an announcement of the project.

“Avicii Experience” is presented as the joint project of Space, the Pophouse Entertainment Group and the Tim Bergling Foundation, to which a portion of the museum’s revenues will go.

The non-profit organization was founded by Avicii’s parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén, after his sudden death to support mental health awareness.

Avicii was found dead in April 2018 in Oman, where he reportedly committed suicide at the age of 28 years. At the time, his family said in a statement that he “really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness” and “could now not go on any longer.”

The Swedish DJ announced he was retiring from touring in 2016, but kept on making music until his passing.

“Avicii left behind a legacy of transforming modern dance music and pioneering a revolution of the EDM scene that spread across multiple genres, leading him to become one of the most influential producers, performers and songwriters of our time,” Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment Group and co-founder of Avicii Experience, said in a statement.



