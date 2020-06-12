Missing NRG? Catch them live online soon

KLANG: While musicians wait anxiously for the entertainment scene to be reopened under the recovery movement control order, local band NRG is rocking the digital realm.

The popular 29-year-old club and pub circuit band have adapted well to the pandemic and its ramifications.

On June 15, their second ticketed virtual show will be livestreamed from the Warisan Hall Studio in Sijangkang near here.

The leader of the seven-piece pop rock group, Jasminor Jamil, said the first almost two-hour show on May 29 from a studio outside Kuala Lumpur received encouraging response.

Jasminor, who goes by the stage name Jasmin, said depending on the demand, they will consider extending the event to include other popular musicians.

The band, he said, ventured into online gigs to stay above water and temporarily bond with fans until a return to normal.

He hoped other financially hit musicians would be encouraged to embark on similar events.

“It is a tough time for musicians in the live circuit, and such efforts will spur us to come out of the pandemic stronger,” said Jasmin.

NRG’s livestream on Monday, June 15 can be viewed here.

Access passes from RM25-RM100 are available here.



