It doesn’t get any more sinful than Bacon French Toast

There are many recipes for French toast. Most call for full cream milk or heavy cream and eggs but the good thing about whipping up a batch of these for breakfast or lunch is that it’s a pretty free-and-easy sort of recipe.

If you like it sweet, sprinkle on some sugar. If you don’t, make a savoury batch such as the recipe below that even omits milk altogether.

French toast is rather hard to get wrong – no precise measurements required, no strict temperature controls just a whole lot of wholesome goodness, any way you like it.

Here is one incorporating bacon and cheese that that will knock the socks off the rest.

Ingredients

2 slices of bread

1 egg

2 tablespoons butter

2-3 pieces of bacon

1 slice of cheese

Method

Beat the egg and butter together in a bowl.

Pan-fry the bacon and push to the side after some fat is released.

Dip the bread in the egg and butter mix and pan fry.

When the bread is done, place the crisp bacon on it and top with the cheese.

Place the second slice of bread on top to make a sandwich and eat it while it’s hot. The green bits are optional.

This recipe was first published here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



