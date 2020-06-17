Japanese eel rice bowl: Impressive yet made at home

Eel with rice is a great treat at a Japanese restaurant but it can be pricey. So, why not make this Unagi Don at home?

Not only does it give you a bang for your buck, it is actually more about assembly than cooking.

Eel is available frozen and ready to eat at the supermarket or when you shop online, and the rest of the ingredients are pantry staples.

Ingredients

A slab of frozen unagi

1 egg

Spring onion

1 piece of seaweed (optional)

For the sauce

3 to 4 tablespoons of brown sugar

1/2 cup mirin or Chinese rice wine

Rice

Method

Soak the unagi in hot water or microwave for a couple of minutes.

Onsen egg: Place the egg in a sous vide at 17°C for one hour.

Cook the rice as normal.

For the sauce: Stir the brown sugar into the rice wine on low heat till it thickens.

Assemble the dish and garnish with spring onion and seaweed.

Tip: If a sous vide cooker is unavailable, there are many online recipes for cooking onsen eggs on the stovetop.

This recipe was first published here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



