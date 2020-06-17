The Roots and Michelle Obama partner for virtual music festival

The Roots have announced that the 13th edition of their annual Roots Picnic will take place on Saturday, June 27 on the band’s YouTube channel.

The virtual event will include musical performances by H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, SZA, Kirk Franklin, Earthgang, Snoh Aalegra, G Herbo, Polo G, D Nice and Musiq Soulchild.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks, Chris Paul, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elaine Welteroth will also participate in the digital festival, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 30 at the Mann at Fairmount Park, Philadelphia.

Additionally, the 13th edition of Roots Picnic will feature pre-recorded messages from musicians, athletes and social media influencers.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will co-host the event with the Roots’ Questlove and Black Thought in an effort to encourage voter registration through her “When We All Vote” nonpartisan initiative.

Throughout the 13th edition of the Roots Picnic, volunteers for When We All Vote will try to reach 500,000 eligible voters through the web and mobile organising platform Outvote, which is used to reach unregistered voters.

“Historically, Questlove & Black Thought have always been very active participants in the voting process, however I felt that it was imperative that this year I open up both The Roots and my Live Nation Urban platforms as vehicles for both voter education and voter registration,” Shawn Gee, The Roots manager and President of Live Nation Urban, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to aggressively impact change and we’re going to have some fun while doing so.

“This year, we are incredibly proud to partner with Mrs Obama’s When We All Vote to ensure our audience has the resources they need to register and vote in November’s election.”

According to a recent report by the Knight Foundation, nearly 100 million eligible Americans did not vote in the 2016 presidential election, representing roughly 43% of the eligible voting-age population in the country.



