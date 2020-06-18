Dinosaur egg tops Google’s tech and science search trends

On a regular basis, Google compiles a list of which science and technology, and science topics are being queried the most by US users in its dedicated search engine.

Over the past 24 hours, a dinosaur egg fossil found in Antarctica gained most attention in Google Search’s trending science and technology topics.

Antarctica • Egg Fossil Mosasaurs Reptiles

In a study published online Wednesday in Nature, researchers stated that the first dinosaur eggs were soft, similar to the eggs of today’s reptiles like lizards or snakes.

A second study published Wednesday outlined how researchers at The University of Texas at Austin identified a mysterious fossil found in Antarctica back in 2011 called “The Thing” as a football-sized, soft-shelled dinosaur egg from approximately 66 million years ago.

Sea of Thieves • Rare • Ghost ship • Xbox One

Yesterday, it was announced that Rare’s “Sea of Thieves,” an action-adventure game for PC and Xbox, is getting a “Haunted Shores” content update that will bring new ghost ships, live events, emotes to users for free.

The Last of Us Part II • Naughty Dog • Ellie • PlayStation 4

Earlier this week, a few days before Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us II” is officially released, leaks were published online that revealed the events that occurred surrounding the death of Joel, one of the protagonists in the game. The game will be available for purchase June 19.

Hand washing • Oregon • Mask • Orthocoronavirinae

Multnomah County, the region in Oregon consisting of Portland, will begin reopening June 19, as instructed by governor Kate Brown.

This order will allow restaurants to seat customers indoors until 10pm — as long as the establishment practises a handful of social distancing guidelines.

Complementing this decision, the residents of seven Oregon counties will be required to wear masks when inside public spaces.

Orthocoronavirinae is the sub-family of coronaviruses to which Covid-19 belongs.

Pokémon GO • Niantic • Pokémon • Small business

The Pokémon Company announced yesterday that “Mega Evolution” will soon be coming to “Pokemon Go,” the AR-powered mobile game. This addition will allow the Pokemon who support this feature to temporarily evolve while in battle.



