Dropbox launches 2 security tools to keep accounts safer

To help users keep their accounts across banking, streaming and e-commerce sites along with the files in their Dropbox even safer, the company is introducing its own password manager and a “Vault” storage option.

While we were tipped off earlier this month about one of the new security measures Dropbox would be launching to help subscribers keep their files and accounts safe, a second tool, launched this week, is designed to keep those extra-sensitive files locked within a virtual vault.

The first tool launching today — in private beta form — is Dropbox’s very own password manager aptly named Dropbox Passwords.

As described by the company, this feature, “provides password security by storing all your passwords in one secure place, then fills in usernames and passwords so you can instantly sign in to websites and apps.”

With the company storing passwords from banking, streaming and e-commerce sites alike, a user will never have to worry about remembering a password again, as the tool automatically fills the necessary fields when possible.

Also launching in beta form is Dropbox Vault, “a feature that lets you create a location in Dropbox with an additional layer of security for your most sensitive files and share it with trusted contacts.”

Even when logged into your account, a user will need to input a PIN to get access to this file. With this, even if you stay logged into Dropbox and someone starts snooping around your files, they won’t be able to access your vault within entering a password.

The company states that this type of security is ideal for documents like personal identification, medical, legal, and financial files.

Both Dropbox Passwords and Dropbox Vault are currently in beta, though we can expect to see both launch for the public by the end of the year.



