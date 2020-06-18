Soul legend Eddie Floyd to publish new memoir in August

MEMPHIS: The Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductee will chronicle his six-decades musical career in “Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood: My Life in Soul,” which will hit bookstores on August 10 via BMG books.

The memoir takes its title after Floyd’s 1966 hit song, “Knock On Wood,” which notably peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent one week on top of the Soul Singles chart.

“Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood: My Life in Soul,” co-written with British author Tony Fletcher, includes interviews with fellow musicians Bruce Springsteen, Bill Wyman, Paul Young, William Bell and Steve Cropper.

Described as “a first-hand account of one of the last true soul survivors,” the biography finds Floyd offering an insider perspective on several events that have marked his life and musical career.

Among them are his early years as a professional singer in Detroit in the 1950s as a founding member of the Falcons, his songwriting sessions with Steve Cropper and Booker T Jones that produced his biggest hits, as well as his complicated lifelong relationship with the late soul music pioneer Wilson Pickett.

“[Eddie Floyd] lives and breathes Stax music and American soul history. It struck me how few of these Southern soul singers have gotten to tell their own stories.

“Writing a biography is one thing, but I think it’s important that someone like Eddie got to tell his own story,” Fletcher told PopMatters of his experience writing “Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood.”

The British music journalist met Floyd during a road trip he had taken to write the 2017 biography, “In The Midnight Hour: The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett.”

While “Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood: My Life in Soul” recounts in detail Floyd’s allegiance to Stax Records, the American singer-songwriter celebrated the legendary label in 2017 during a special anniversary concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.



