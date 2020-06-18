US rapper Common to headline Juneteenth’s ‘Lift Every Voice’

LOS ANGELES: The award-winning rapper will perform during the Juneteenth special, “Lift Every Voice,” which will livestream on June 19 at 8 pm EST across LiveXLive digital platforms.

The digital event, hosted by TV personality Charlamagne Tha God with correspondent Gia Peppers, will feature additional musical performances by Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, Justine Skye, Jonathan McReynolds, Mick Jenkins, Joy Oladokun and Fantastic Negrito.

“Lift Every Voice” will also include discussions about Black music and heritage with Trae Tha Truth, Vic Mensa, Lion Babe, TI, Mereba and Leon Bridges among others.

“Juneteenth is the ultimate celebration of Black history and heritage. Live Nation Urban is proud to partner with LiveXLive and Colour of Change to bring light to a day that has been revered by African Americans for generations.

“Its cultural relevance and significance globally cannot be understated,” Brandon Pankey, VP of Live Nation Urban, said in a statement.

Additionally, LiveXLive has announced that Juneteenth will be added to its list of annual paid holidays, joining a growing number of companies like Nike, Twitter, Square and Vox Media that have demonstrated renewed interest in the centuries-old celebration in light of the recent nationwide protests over police brutality.

Juneteenth honours the date of June 19, 1865, on which Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African-Americans of the end of the American Civil War and of slavery in the United States.

While Juneteenth is recognised as a state holiday in several states, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Pharrell Williams have recently announced that the celebration will become a paid holiday for state employees.

During a press conference held on June 16, the 47-year-old musician also confirmed that he was working on “a new project to propel some of the brightest minds and ideas” emerging from several historically Black colleges (HBCU).

“The strong leaders coming out of those schools are what the world needs right now, and especially right now. Today’s announcement is much about the new generation as it is our African ancestors in the sky,” Williams added.



