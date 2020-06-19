3 bonuses of cleaning the home professionally

A thorough cleaning of the home by professionals can have many advantages. It prevents the build-up of dust and germs that can cause allergies and illness as well makes the home a bright, sparkling clean haven for the family.

1. Keeps the family healthier

Indoor dust is composed of things found within the home, such as human skin cells, hair, pet dander and other nasty things.

This accumulation on cabinets, bookshelves or in other areas may seem like just a minor irritation, but studies have found that these tiny airborne particles are potentially harmful and can lead to serious illnesses such as asthma, skin allergies and so on.

A weekly visit from the professionals will ensure that all those easily overlooked spots, such as under the bed and hard to reach corners, are cleaned properly.

2. Boosts productivity

A dirty home can reduce motivation and productivity. When the house is dirty, the mind focuses on all the uncompleted chores rather than the task at hand, especially for those working from home or attending virtual school.

Hence, a hygienic and clean environment can boost your productivity and creativity. And, scientists have found that the lemon or pine scents often added to cleaning products can make people feel more joyful and energetic.

3. Keeps pests away

Household pests such as cockroaches, bed bugs and rats generally live in moist, warm areas and tend to hide in dust or dirt.

They are easily attracted to food crumbs, leaky pipes and grease spills. These pests carry germs and bacteria that can cause illness.

To make sure the family home does not become their home too, clean up regularly.

Sweeping up crumbs and wiping spills will make the home less comfortable for pests. Regular pest control also helps.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platforms, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning and much more.



