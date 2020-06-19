5 ways to get back to business, safely

With the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) Malaysian businesses will be allowed to operate more normally and office workers will settle back into the 9am to 6pm routine.

But it can’t be business as usual. People are wary of returning to public places, including the office, and this feeling will not go away anytime soon.

Professor Joseph T Wu of the University of Hong Kong believes Covid-19 cases could spike once businesses resume and social interactions increase, even with control measures in place.

It is, therefore, important for business owners and management to take precautionary measures.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for different sectors and industries during the RMCO.

Here is how to prepare the office and business premises for operation. Note that some sectors remain closed.

1. Bring employees back in phases

Many companies had already implemented split team initiatives before the restrictions, with employees taking turns to work from home. This should continue, with employers allowing those who commute via public transport some flexibility.

In fact, some studies suggest many workers prefer to continue to work from home.

Therefore, business owners should invest in teleconferencing and video call solutions in order to communicate. This would allow social distancing to be practised easily and reduce the risk of exposure.

The SOP for professional services does not require split work initiatives. Offices can operate up to 24 hours at 100% employee capacity, as long as social distancing of at least one metre is followed.

2. Implement regular temperature screenings

Doing temperature checks before staff or customers enter the office or shop is a good precaution. Anyone with a temperature above 37.5°C should be sent home to self-quarantine or seek medical attention.

This is particularly important for shops and business premises with heavy customer traffic. Temperature checks are a way to show staff and visitors that you are protecting their well-being. They are not 100% foolproof, but remain a useful additional measure.

3. Prepare hand sanitiser points

Hand sanitisers should be placed around an office or business premises. Employers and business owners should emphasise hand hygiene and avoid hand-touching altogether.

The common points in an office would be at the entrance, in meeting rooms, near the pantry/dining area and on desks. Shops or any other business premises should have sanitisers on the counters and at the cash registers.

Not all hand sanitisers are effective against viruses and bacteria. Make sure the ingredients are certified to act against Covid-19, such as alcohol (isopropyl alcohol, ethanol, or n-propanol at 60% to 95% concentration).

An alcohol-free alternative would be quarternary ammonium compounds. The most commonly used is benzalkonium chloride, although it is not as potent as alcohol.

A hand wash station works as well as sanitisers. Any type of soap can be used provided hands are thoroughly washed for at least 20 seconds.

4. Implement alternate seating and improved office design

To practise social distancing, seating in the office needs to change. One method is to leave one desk spot empty between each employee.

With split teams, there should be sufficient space. Meeting rooms can also be used for workstations. If space is tight, employees can be seated back to back.

For a longer-term change, open office plans could be modified. Everyone has normalised keeping a one-metre distance from each other and the habit should continue.

Offices should begin by maximising space, using spare rooms and empty spaces to widen the gap between employees. Old-school cubicles, dividers and closed workspaces might make a comeback as well.

5. Disinfect the office regularly with professional help

Disinfection destroys traces of virus and bacteria on exposed surfaces or in the air and it can be done before operations resume.

Business premises must be sanitised before work starts every day, covering the lifts, cafeteria, meeting rooms, surau, company vehicles, indoor recreation areas, washrooms and waste disposal areas.

The SOP does not mandate the level of sanitisation but, for practical reasons, this is likely to be a basic disinfection process that involves cleaning and wiping the areas with common household disinfectants.

Should companies do more than just basic disinfecting? As offices may also receive customers, it may be prudent to disinfect more thoroughly to reduce the risk of infection, and give visitors more confidence about entering the office.

Conclusion

As offices reopen, it is important for business owners to reassure workers and customers that the premises are safe and that steps have been taken to protect their health.

The government guidelines for offices reopening outline the key steps, such as proper distancing, temperature checks and daily disinfecting.

For greater peace of mind, businesses can also book a professional office disinfection service before they reopen.

