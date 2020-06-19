Annie Lennox to launch online auction for women affected by Covid-19

The Scottish singer-songwriter has announced a new online sale, dubbed the Circle Music Auction, whose proceeds will be distributed globally through her non-profit organization the Circle.

The Circle Music Auction, running through July 10 via the Charity Stars platform, includes a series of personalised video performances by the likes of Sting, Hozier, Emeli Sandé, Jessie J, Yola, Anoushka Shankar and Jessie Ware.

Hozier, Paloma Faith, Jack Savoretti and Simon Neil are also offering video performances, while British-Jamaican soul singer is auctioning a virtual afternoon tea along with a live musical performance.

Additionally, music enthusiasts can bid on physical items like a signed acoustic guitar from Taylor Swift, a dress worn by American singer and influencer Madison Beer in the music video for her 2019 single “Good in Goodbyes,” as well as an Alberta Ferretti silk dress worn by Lennox herself.

Tickets for a sweepstakes competition are also available starting at $10 apiece, with the sweepstakes ending on July 31.

All funds raised from the sweepstakes and the Circle Music Auction will support The Circle’s global Women and Girls Solidarity Fund, which responds to the additional challenges and pressures women are facing globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The crisis for thousands of women living in poverty is acute. Many no longer have any income, are suffering domestic violence and have nowhere to turn. I am delighted that such incredible musicians are stepping up to join me and offer support,” Lennox said in a statement.

New data collected by the UN Population Fund suggests an estimate of a 20% increase in domestic violence during an average three-month lockdown in all 193 UN member states.

Researchers have also calculated that tens of millions of women will not be able to access modern contraceptives in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and millions more girls will undergo female genital mutilation or be married off by 2030.

“The Covid pandemic has turned the world upside down and recent events have rightly seen an outpouring of support for marginalised communities. The Circle stands in solidarity.

“It has long been there for the world’s most vulnerable women and girls and we continue to provide support at a time of great urgency with the launch of The Circle Music Auction,” Raakhi Shah, CEO of The Circle, commented in a statement.



