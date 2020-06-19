Bang and Olufsen presents its first ever sports earbuds

STRUER: Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen, which is renowned for its high-end audio equipment, has branched out into the lucrative sports headphones market with Beoplay E8 Sport earbuds, which are priced at US$350/350 euros.

The Beoplay E8 Sport earbuds have been designed to cater to the needs of high-level athletes and occasional joggers, who will now have the opportunity to enjoy Bang & Olufsen’s excellent sound virtually anywhere.

Constructed from anodised aluminium covered with rubber and textured silicone, the Beoplay E8 Sport earbuds benefit from IP57 certification, which guarantees that they are dust-proof and watertight at a depth of up to one meter for a period of 30 minutes.

As to their battery life, a full charge is enough for around seven hours of music. They are also equipped with a compact charging case with enough juice for 3.5 additional charges, which means that they can be used on the go for around 30 hours. Just placing the earbuds in their case is enough to launch the automatic charging system.

Finally, let’s not forget that these earbuds, which are compatible with Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec, have enough power to reach a maximum volume of 107 dB.

They also benefit from passive noise reduction and can be configured with an equaliser using the manufacturer’s mobile app.

In branching out into the sports segment, Bang & Olufsen will be entering into competition with such specialist manufacturers as Jabra, Beats and Anker with a product which benefits from the Danish brand’s reputation for quality and top-notch sound.

Of course this reputation does not come cheap. The Beoplay E8 Sport earbuds, which are available in Oxygen blue and black, are priced at US$350.



