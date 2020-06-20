Chocolate Tofu Smoothie: Too good to be healthy

It’s a constant dilemma – the love for all things chocolate and the desire to eat healthily. Well, here’s a little secret – the chocolate tofu smoothie.

It is silken tofu that gives that a rich, creamy feeling without the guilt. And dried chilli flakes give it a little kick.

Because of its fairly mild flavour, silken tofu is a great way to thicken up and add an extra protein boost to your smoothie.

It’s an especially great ingredient if you’re lactose intolerant. And if you’re vegan, just use soy milk instead of regular milk so it complements the flavour of the tofu.

Ingredients

170 g silken tofu

180 ml milk or soy milk

2 tablespoons pure honey or maple syrup

4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Pinch of chilli flakes

Method

Combine silken tofu, milk, honey and unsweetened cocoa powder in a blender.

Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides occasionally to ensure the cocoa powder is evenly mixed through.

Serve while still cold with a pinch of chilli flakes for that extra special kick.

Tips

Get all the ingredients ready before the silken tofu and milk out of the fridge or they will warm up and the chocolate tofu smoothie won’t be so delicious.

Temperature is key to making delicious smoothies – it must be cold. If the ingredients are not cold enough, add a little bit of ice during the blending process. Alternatively, serve the smoothie in a cup or glass filled with ice to keep it cool.

Different types of honey vary in sweetness. Adjust the amount as needed.

This smoothie has a rich, dark chocolate flavour. For those who prefer milk chocolate, reduce the amount of cocoa powder to taste.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com.

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



