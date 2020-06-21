Enriching your life on World Yoga Day

Practising yoga is a great way to release stress and keep calm, particularly during difficult times such as the current Covid-19 pandemic that the world is experiencing.

To commemorate World Yoga Day today, experienced yoga instructor Lowa, shares some of the benefits of yoga and how you can make a complete lifestyle change that will benefit you physically, mentally and spiritually.

Why yoga?

Yoga opens many pathways to liberation. The word liberation is a crucial term in finding your own peace. While everyone is busy working tirelessly towards creating a better standard of living, they often forget how important “liberation” is.

It may mean different things to different individuals. Finding an even keel is significant in living a balanced life. It’s embedded in everyone’s mind that in order to be healthy, they need to be physically, mentally and spiritually in top shape.

Yoga is a tool in which you can enrich your life. How so?

Asana is a word often thrown around in the realm of yoga. It simply means a pose. By performing an asana, you unlock a variety of benefits. Asanas can be tailored to your needs in areas you may be struggling in, for instance, flexibility, strength, stamina, or focused concentration.

By partaking in a short session of 30 minutes to an hour, the stresses and knots in your body that you’ve accumulated over the years, will slowly ease.

Common yoga poses

Downward Facing Dog

This pose is perfect for beginners. Also known as Downward Dog, one Downward Dog a day keeps the doctor away.

The pose has many benefits. Downward Dog can work out any kink in the body and bring blood flow to the brain. It also strengthens, lengthens, and energises every one of your muscles.

It’s important to learn how to do Downward Dog correctly so you can truly reap all of the rewards of the pose.

Child’s Pose

This too is a common beginner’s yoga pose. It is often used as a resting position in between more difficult poses during a yoga practice.

Child’s Pose helps to stretch the hips, thighs, and ankles while reducing stress and fatigue. It gently relaxes the muscles in the front of the body while softly and passively stretching the muscles of the back torso.

Cat or Cow Pose

This is a fusion of two stretches to gently stretch and warm up your spine. This breath-synchronised pose is beneficial for your body and mind as it powers up your brain and improves focus, coordination and mental stability.

The Cat Or Cow Pose improves blood circulation between the vertebrae of your spine and helps relieve back pain and stress. It is also calming.

Corpse Pose

For this pose, you will lie down on your back with your eyes closed, and simply reflect inwards. Feel each pulse and sensation in your body after an intense yoga practice, to achieve a sense of calm tranquility.

Pranayama – gaining control of the vital energy of life

Your yoga sessions should ideally also include some pranayama teachings. “Prana” means “the vital energy”, “yama” means to gain control over that. What it essentially means is a conscious breathing technique.

The science behind it is mind-blowingly accurate and only those who practise pranayama can truly reap its benefits. Daily practice is encouraged to maximise yoga’s benefits.

Making yoga a lifestyle choice

Slowly but surely, yoga will become a lifestyle choice, a conscious part of your daily life.

Achieving a strong back, flexible torso, agile limbs and toned mind does not happen overnight. But with consistency, all the above and more can definitely be in your hands.

Thwarting sickness, delaying ageing, and eliminating stress that ultimately causes a majority of people to silently suffer with depression, are some of the numerous benefits found in yoga.

As you read all the ways yoga improves your health, you will probably notice a lot of overlap. That’s because everything is intensely interwoven.

Change your posture and you change the way you breathe. Change your breathing and you change the way your nervous system functions.

This is one of the great lessons of yoga: Everything is connected to your hip bone to your ankle bone, you to your community, your community to the world.

This interconnection is vital to understanding yoga. This holistic system simultaneously taps into many mechanisms that have additive and even multiplicative effects.

This synergy may be the most important way of all that yoga heals. Yoga and mindfulness go hand-in-hand.

When practicing yoga, you will shift your awareness to the sensations, thoughts, and emotions that accompany a given pose. That awareness will bring the mind back to the present moment to the main aim of mindfulness – where it can stay happy and focused.

Practising mindfulness has lasting physical and psychological benefits that are very much in line with the benefits of yoga.

