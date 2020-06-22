7 ways to care less about what your colleagues think

There are far more important things to worry about at work than what colleagues think of you. But, when things go horribly wrong at work, and the blame game begins, these thoughts can be hard to ignore.

Harbouring these thoughts can be unpleasant and could negatively affect your productivity. So here are seven mental tricks to relieve anxiety over what your colleagues might be thinking.

1. Stop trying to please everyone

Colleagues can be judgmental regardless, so it is unwise to try to impress everyone and live up to whatever expectations they may have.

Remember, co-workers could be struggling too, so try to make them feel at ease. Chances are, you may discover your concerns are less important.

3. Not everybody is that interested in you

People in the workplace generally do not care about others as much as you might think they do. Psychologists refer to it as the tendency to overestimate how much other people focus on you, the “spotlight effect”.

4. Look for a different perspective

No one can tell someone else what to feel or make them feel a certain way. It all comes down to how you interpret their behaviour. If a minor mistake is made and colleagues laugh at you, take it as cheering them up instead of overthinking how stupid you are.

5. It is okay to care what others think – sometimes

Sometimes, it’s fine to care about your reputation, depending on the situation. The key is not getting overwhelmed by that concern. Most importantly, you should focus more on what they think about themselves rather than what they think about you.

6. Learn to control your own thoughts, not theirs

Mentally strong people do not constantly focus on the things that are beyond their control, such as other people’s thoughts. Shifting the focus away from what others think will create for happiness at work and less stress.

7. Meet and engage with more people

Every person has a different perspective and opinion, so one person’s negative perception does not matter much. The more people someone gets along with in the workplace, the more overall job satisfaction improves.

Try to build new relationships, taking the time to learn about coworkers and, most importantly, show respect even if the person is someone who is hard to get along with.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com.




