Kimchi soup: Bringing the Korean kitchen home

NON-HALAL: Malaysians have taken Korean food to their hearts and many families come together to catch up and enjoy some time together over a sizzling Korean barbecue.

But recent restrictions because of the Covid-19 outbreak, has resulted in cravings for Korean food left largely unsatisfied.

Although all’s back to normal now, and dining out is permissible with social distancing observed, you might still like to try a hand at cooking Korean at home.

Why not start with something simple like a pot of your very own “Kimchi jiggae” (kimchi soup)? Enjoy it on its own or with rice.

Ingredients

1 litre soup stock (leftovers or freshly made)

3-4 bulbs garlic

2.5 cm ginger, sliced

200-300 g pork belly

1-2 tubes Japanese tofu, sliced

2 eggs

3-4 tablespoons Gochujang (Korean red chilli paste)

200 g kimchi

Spring onion and fresh coriander

Method

Heat soup stock (or prepare fresh) and add garlic and ginger.

Add pork and simmer till tender on low heat (depending on thickness, 20-40 minutes).

Add gochujang and kimchi and simmer for another 10 minutes.

Add spring onion, egg and tofu for the last three minutes.

Serve garnished with coriander.

This recipe was first published here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



