Salted Egg Yolk Squid: Golden nuggets popping with flavour

Seafood coated with salted egg yolk is a popular dish at Chinese seafood restaurants throughout Malaysia and the salted egg yolk squid is a particularly popular option.

It is so easy to make, it is surprising it is not done at home more often. Try this easy, gluten-free recipe to impress the family.

Ingredients

4 kg squid, cleaned and sliced 1cm to 1.5cm wide

1 cup potato starch

1 cup rice flour

6 stalks curry leaves

6 cooked salted duck egg yolks, chilled

125 g unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups cooking oil

Method

The squid

Combine potato starch and rice flour into a dry batter.

Heat and season your wok by wiping a thin layer of oil around it with a paper towel. The wok is hot enough when the layer of oil has dried up and the wok seems to glow.

Add cooking oil. If the wok is hot enough, the oil will be sufficiently hot in a few seconds. The temperature should be between 180°C to 200°C.

Working in batches, place one or two handfuls of squid in the batter and cover them thoroughly with a thick, even, coating. Don’t forget to coat the inner rings.

Put battered squid to the wok and fry until a light golden yellow, about one to two minutes.

Once the squid is cooked, remove and place in a colander to drain. Using a slotted spoon, remove all the leftover fried batter from the oil.

Continue cooking the squid in batches until done.

The sauce

Turn off the heat and remove all contents from the wok. Add butter until it melts.

When the butter is almost melted, turn the heat back up and quickly add in the curry leaves to flash fry.

When the curry leaves are crisp, grate the salted egg yolks into the wok.

Stir to melt the yolks into the sauce. Use a whisk to help the yolks disintegrate. Add salt.

Once the sauce is golden brown, add the fried squid back into the wok and give it a good mix. Toss to thoroughly coat the squid. You can also add in some of the fried batter for a little extra crunch.

Transfer the coated squid to a serving dish. Serve freshly cooked with a plate of steaming hot rice.

Tips

Don’t place all the squid into the dry batter at once to prevent it getting soggy with the squid juices.

It is important to remove the bits of fried batter that have dropped off the squid in between batches. Otherwise, the batter will continue to fry and burn, giving the oil and squid a burnt taste.

Avoid using salted butter as the yolk and salt will be enough. Don’t like it too salty? Skip the salt.

Chilled egg yolks are easier to grate and result in finer pieces.

Add 1/2 teaspoon sugar if a sweeter sauce is preferred.

Don’t pour all the sauce into the serving dish or the squid will become soggy too quickly. Just coat the squid with the sauce or serve it separately. Leftover sauce can be used for pasta, for dipping a freshly steamed bun or just over hot rice.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com.

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



