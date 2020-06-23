Shoppers will have act fast to buy Air Jordans by Dior

PARIS: On your marks, get set, click! The eagerly awaited sneaker collaboration between Nike and Dior will be available soon, but only the fastest web shoppers will get their hands on a pair.

The French brand will shortly be launching a mini-site, where sneaker addicts can register to be first in line for the much-coveted new shoes.

Presented for the first time last December in Miami on the occasion of the 2020 Dior pre-fall runway show, the Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers will shortly be available from a selection of pop-up stores.

The exact date for the launch has yet to be disclosed, however, the French luxury house is about to set up a mini-site, which is not for sales, but rather for pre-sales of the sneakers.

Only internet users who are among the first to register on this website will have a chance of getting their hands on a pair of the new shoes.

Designed by Dior menswear creative director Kim Jones, the Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers, which have been created in low and high versions, are instantly recognisable.

The limited-edition footwear is characterised by neutral discreet colors — unbleached white and Christian Dior’s favorite pearl gray — and the French luxury house’s logo features on Nike’s iconic Swoosh.

Those who wish to acquire the sneakers will have to register on the mini-site as soon as it is unveiled by Dior. Potential customers will have to indicate their preferred version, i.e., high or low, their size, and the pop-up store where they would like to collect the shoes.

The lucky shoppers will receive a unique QR code that will allow them to pick up their Air Jordan Diors when they present it along with proof of identity at the store.

The others will just have to console themselves with the Air Dior ready-to-wear and accessories capsule created in collaboration with Jordan Brand, which will hit the shelves in a selection of Dior boutiques at the beginning of July.

We’ll be publishing more details about the mini-site as and when they become available. So stay tuned.



