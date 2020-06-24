10 ways to jazz up the home on a budget

There are ways to make a home look like it was straight out of a luxury magazine, even on a tight budget.

Whether one is refreshing the home to put it on the market or giving a tired old space a new look, it is not necessary to spend a lot.

Here are 10 economical ways to make a home look more expensive.

1. Change an old light fixture

Bring the lighting up-to-date with a new light fixture. Whether the pendant light in the dining room is changed or the lamps in the living room are replaced, a new light fixture is an inexpensive way to help people see the space in a whole new light.

2. Add a pop of colour

Paint is an economical way to revamp a room. Whether it needs to be toned down or something bold is needed to liven up a space, colour is a great way to change the overall feel of a room.

Colours also create moods as it is a direct reflection of one’s personality. While many people may not spend a lot of time thinking about the colour of a room, it does have an effect, influencing moods and thoughts.

3. Swap out the throw pillows

Something as simple as changing throw pillows is an easy decor idea. Throw pillows are a simple way to accessorise and brighten a room, whether they are store bought or made at home.

Discard older throw pillows and replace them with bright, fuller pillows or just buy crisp new pillow covers.

Mix and match colours and textures and blend different groupings. But, if you think more is better, you might be wrong as too many throw pillows can make the space look crowded.

4. Hang art on the wall

Fill up empty walls with unique, interesting art pieces. From family photos to DIY art, framed artwork can make a house feel like a home.

Before mounting any work, figure out where everything should be placed and the proper way to hang it.

Make sure the art is the right size and scale for the wall being decorated, and remember it is not necessary to have art on every empty wall.

5. Create DIY ‘built-in’ structures

DIY built-in structures look expensive but this trick is an economical way to span an entire wall.

Use several bookcases to create the look of floor to ceiling built-ins. Do a web search for IKEA bookshelf hacks and you will find plenty of ideas. Or build the bookshelves yourself.

6. Display flowers and plants

Flowers and plants are an inexpensive way to give a room an instant facelift. Find a favourite vase and add a colourful bouquet or display a lovely potted plant on a coffee table or bookshelf.

Studies have shown that houseplants improve concentration and productivity (by up to 15%), reduce stress levels and boost one’s mood. So, go and get yourself the plant that suits you best!

7. Turn it gold

For a glamorous yet inexpensive look, a can of gold spray paint can update the look of picture and mirror frames, trays and vases.

8. Add visual space with a mirror or two

Another visual trick, hanging a mirror or two can easily double the appeal of a room through its reflection. Mirrors can also make a small room look bigger. If a room is dim or poorly lit, mirrors can help make it brighter. Hang mirrors opposite windows to bring more natural light into the room.

9. Add an area rug or carpet

A rug can help anchor the furniture in a room, which helps to create a cosy, intimate space.

It is not necessary to buy expensive rugs, look for reasonably priced ones that will last even with heavy foot traffic and in colours that complement the space.

10. Get rid of things that are old or no longer useful

Last but not least, always remember home is where the family should be able to live comfortably.

But sometimes it gets a little too comfortable and things start to accumulate. So, if you do not like old stuff, throw it away and the home will feel more spacious.

This article was written by Sharina Ahmad of PropertyAdvisor.my, Malaysia’s most comprehensive source of property data, property analytics and insights.



