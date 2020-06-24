Michael Kors T-shirt to raise funds for Covid-19 relief

As part of its “Watch Hunger Stop” campaign, the Michael Kors brand is launching a special version of its “LOVE” T-shirt to raise funds for the World Food Programme (WPF), which is working to minimise the impact of the global pandemic on the most vulnerable.

All of the profits from sales of the T-shirt will be donated to the humanitarian organisation.

Lockdown has ended for a large part of the world’s population, which is gradually returning to normal life.

However, the coronavirus pandemic, which is far from over, has paved the way for a major crisis that will hit the world’s poorest populations hardest.

It is in this context that Michael Kors is aiming to boost its “Watch Hunger Stop” campaign with the “Food Is Love” initiative, which will raise funds for the World Food Programme with the launch of a unique T-shirt.

“This pandemic has reminded us that what really matters is health and love and community.

“WFP has always worked to help those most in need, using their unparalleled expertise to alleviate suffering and spread hope.

“They are the organisation that much of the world turns to in an emergency, and it’s no surprise that they are rising to the challenges presented by Covid-19,” explains Michael Kors.

The T-shirt in question is a unisex model in white cotton on which the word “LoVe” appears in light blue.

Priced at US$40 and available from a selection of stores and online at Michaelkors.com, it will fund the distribution of meals to schoolchildren in the world’s worst affected areas, and — in the wake of the closure of schools due to the pandemic — supply takeaway meals to children.

In a press release, Michael Kors points out that the Watch Hunger Stop campaign has already financed the distribution of more than 19 million meals.



