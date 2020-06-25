Cornish Hen: Proof that good things come in small packages

Cornish hen is not just another chicken. It is tender, juicy and full of flavour.

This version has a little kick of “sambal oelek” – just enough to keep it interesting bite after bite.

Ingredients

1 Cornish hen

4 cloves garlic, peeled

3 toothpicks

1 tablespoon olive oil or unsalted butter

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 tablespoon sambal oelek

1 teaspoon salt

Lemon wedges, for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Rinse and pat dry the Cornish hen with paper towels. Make sure the cavity is dry.

Put the garlic inside the cavity and close it with the toothpicks.

In a small bowl, combine the olive oil (butter), honey, sambal oelek and salt and mix well. Evenly brush the mixture onto the skin.

Place the Cornish hen in a roasting pan and bake for 30 minutes or until the skin becomes crisp and nicely browned. Cover it with a sheet of aluminium foil to prevent burning.

Turn the hen over and bake the other side for another 30 minutes, basting occasionally with the drippings.

Remove from the oven and serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Tips

Cornish hens, also called rock Cornish hens, are young, immature chickens, a cross between the Cornish and White Plymouth Rock chicken, with an average weight of less than 1 kg.

The meat is tender and juicy. They are sold in the frozen food section of the supermarket without giblets, so cooking them is quick and easy.

Add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder to the marinade for more colour.

Cornish hen can also be fried in an air fryer for a crisp skin.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



