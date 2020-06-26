5 movies to catch when cinemas re-open in July

In a sign things in Malaysia are getting back to normal, cinemas across the country will begin welcoming back movie buffs next month.

Strict measures will be imposed in line with the Recovery Movement Control Order, but the return of one of the country’s more popular forms of entertainment is a relief.

So, what films can one expect to watch after months of Netflix home movies? From a remake of an animated classic to a nail-biting thriller, there is much to look forward to at the cinema.

1. Mulan

Scheduled for release on July 23, “Mulan” is the newest remake of the animated Disney classic.

The story is based on the Chinese legend of “Mulan”. A filial daughter takes her ailing father’s place in the army when a call to arms is issued. Disguised as a man, she has to face the challenges that are thrown her way while keeping her true identity under wraps.

Starring Liu Yifei as Mulan, the film also features Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Jet Li. It was previously slated for release in March, but obviously had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. Tenet

The newest film by movie maestro Christopher Nolan, this film is a science fiction action thriller in the vein of “Inception”.

It stars John David Washington, son of veteran actor Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Two secret agents are sent back in time to prevent an apocalyptic World War III. Provided with the single word, “Tenet”, the unnamed protagonist races against time in a mission that breaks the rules of time itself.

Be prepared to crack the brain in trying to figure out what exactly is going on onscreen before light dawns and one realises the brilliance of the plot, as is usually the case with Nolan’s films.

3. Peninsula (Train to Busan 2)

When the zombie film “Train to Busan” hit Malaysian theatres back in 2016, it became the highest grossing South Korean film in the country.

With terrifyingly fast zombies and sympathetic, relatable human characters, it is no wonder the film did as well as it did.

Now, director Yeon Sang-ho returns with a sequel, set four years after the events of the first film. It follows a different set of characters, centring on a soldier, Jung-seok, who is assigned a vital mission to traverse the devastated Korean peninsula in search of survivors.

Yeon said, “’Peninsula’ is not a sequel to ‘Train to Busan’ because it is not a continuation of the story, it happens in the same universe.”

4. Unhinged

Malaysians are all too familiar with road rage, what with videos of enraged and/or inconsiderate drivers regularly circulating online.

“Unhinged” explores how a motorist vents her anger against someone who takes it a little more personally than expected.

Starring Russell Crowe, this psychological thriller describes the events that are set in motion when a woman rages at Crowe’s character during a traffic stop. Her outburst has dangerous consequences as he targets her and her loved ones to teach her a lesson she will never forget.

Perhaps this film is a good way to remind people to be courteous on the roads, lest they annoy the wrong people.

5. The Rental

This thriller is actor Dave Franco’s directorial debut, starring Alison Brie and Dan Stevens.

It follows two couples who head off for the weekend for a celebration at an idyllic Airbnb by the seaside. But things don’t go to plan as suspicions of their host, who may or may not be spying on them, grow.

When the dream holiday starts going awry, the dirty little secrets of the circle of friends start to emerge, for better or for worse.

With growing real-world concerns about the availability and proliferation of spy cameras, maybe this film will speak to people who are worried about invasion of privacy.



