Combatting 10 types of bias in the hiring process

Unconscious bias is defined as a learned stereotype that is automatic, unintentional and deeply ingrained within our beliefs.

In hiring, unconscious bias causes the formation of an opinion about a candidate based on first impressions, which can cause decision-making about a candidate using criteria such as gender, ethnicity or other indicators that are irrelevant to the job.

Bias is found in all aspects of the recruitment process, causing companies to miss out on good hires.

Here are some of the most common hiring biases and ways to combat them.

1. Similarity bias and affinity bias

People tend to want to work more with those who are like them. People who pass the so-called “beer test” — “Could I see myself getting a beer with this person?” — tend to get hired.

Affinity bias is similar: when a recruiter has things in common with a candidate, such as attending the same school, they may prefer that candidate over someone with whom they do not have things in common.

Attending the same school does not indicate whether or not a candidate will excel in a sales position.

2. Confirmation bias

People naturally favour information that will confirm previously existing beliefs. In hiring, this can cause interviewers to support opinions or preconceptions formed during the initial application review or phone screen.

An applicant’s CV may include a stand-out sales record so the interviewer may form interview questions that help prove this makes the candidate the perfect new hire. If a candidate is late for the interview, the hiring manager may frame questions to show the candidate isn’t the right fit.

3. Halo/horns effect

This describes how a person’s impression can substantially influence one’s thoughts and feelings about that person.

It happens when a recruiter focuses too heavily on one positive aspect of a candidate, allowing it to overshadow all other aspects of a candidate’s application.

The opposite of the halo effect is the horns effect, wherein a recruiter focuses on something negative.

The halo/horns effect is related to expectation anchoring, a bias that causes humans to rely too heavily on a trait or characteristic of a person when making a decision.

Getting anchored on the wrong information can cause recruiters to miss out on hiring the best possible candidate for the job.

4. The law of the instrument bias

Psychologist Abraham Maslow said this of the law of instrument bias. “If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” This hiring pitfall reflects on the technology used to attract and screen candidates.

The basic principle is that, given a specific tool, the individual will be influenced by its function and utility. They become over-reliant on that tool and seek opportunities to use it everywhere.

This happens in hiring when recruiters only use technology to screen and hire candidates without discerning between roles, skill sets and experience needed for individual jobs.

If the applicant tracking system does not provide customisation for different roles and different hiring stages, the ability to hire diverse candidates may be constricted.

5. The bandwagon bias

The bandwagon effect, or the conformity bias, describes when people do something because they see other people doing it, often overriding or ignoring their own beliefs or opinions.

Hiring teams can fall victim when they compare and share opinions about a candidate in a group.

If the urge to find consensus is too strong, or if certain members of the group are more vocal than others, other members of the group may agree to avoid conflict.

The bandwagon effect can cause even diverse hiring teams to neutralise their individual judgments in favour of the greater group agreement.

6. Choice-supportive bias

Choice supportive bias is an unconscious bias that causes people to remember the choice they made in the past as having more positive attributes than was really the case.

Likewise, people remember options they didn’t choose more negatively.

Choice-supportive bias can convince recruiters that the hiring process is working better than it is and a number of qualified candidates may be missed due missteps in the process.

This can also result in a hiring manager who participated in hiring a certain team member being more likely to focus on the positive aspects of an employee’s performance and downplay any performance issues.

7. The moral credential effect and overconfidence bias

The moral credential effect happens when someone thinks highly of themselves and is therefore more likely to assume their decisions are good and moral.

It can cause recruiters to let their subjective confidence cloud their objectiveness.

Taking a few steps to reduce hiring bias may cause a hiring team to assume the problem has been fixed. Overconfidence bias in hiring can lead recruiters to assume they have done their due diligence in hiring diverse candidates.

8. Leniency bias

Leniency bias comes up frequently at the interview stage, where a recruiter may rate an applicant leniently – forgiving qualities or answers that may otherwise disqualify someone – for fear that it might reflect unfavourably on the interviewer.

This fear can cause a recruiter to “green light” an applicant due to their own insecurity.

It tends to show up in performance reviews but it also influences the hiring process. If recruiters have pooled candidates that were individually sourced, they may rate all candidates highly to be seen as supporting the work of their colleagues.

9. Contrast effect

Contrast is most common in group interview scenarios or when interviews for multiple candidates are scheduled back-to-back. A candidate can subconsciously be compared with those who were interviewed before them, impacting how their qualifications are perceived.

For instance, if the previous candidate was very good – or benefitted from a halo effect or similarity bias – the candidate interviewed next may be perceived as not qualified.

Contrast effect commonly shows up during a résumé review. Recruiters who manually sort through CVs may inadvertently assess the qualifications of one applicant against the CV preceding it, rather than in relation to the job description.

This can lead to a recruiter being unnecessarily harsh on some well-qualified candidates.

10. Affect heuristics

A heuristic is a mental shortcut that allows quick decision-making. The affect heuristic happens when something about a candidate causes the recruiter to make a decision without considering all the facts.

Shortcuts are unconsciously used to make decisions throughout the hiring process. Gender, appearance, ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability each have associated stereotypes that lead into heuristics.

This article first appeared in Vervoe. At Vervoe, their mission is to fundamentally transform the hiring process from mediocracy to meritocracy.



