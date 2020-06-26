Feel the burn, and not from the chilli

It would be no surprise if that favourite pair of jeans has suddenly got a bit tighter around the tummy after the Movement Control Order. But not to worry, there are many people in the same boat.

The deadly combination of Netflix, a lack of movement and a fully stocked fridge have no doubt contributed to that little bulge around the midsection.

And with the Recovery MCO in place, the long missed nasi lemak just seems to be calling out to be eaten at that favourite little restaurant or stall.

But before the indulgence begins, think of how many calories are in one’s preferred Malaysian treat and how much sweat is required to work them off.

All the calorie values below were obtained from the calorie counter app, MyFitnessPal, which contains a vast database of food. The app provided the calories burnt for a person weighing 60 kg.

Nasi lemak

Who doesn’t enjoy a plate of the humble nasi lemak? Served for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even supper, this innocent looking plate can chalk up to 400 calories.

Add a juicy piece of fried chicken breast and it’s another 216 calories, for a whopping total of 616 calories for a serving.

An hour of intense Zumba would burn just half a plate of nasi lemak and that’s without the fried chicken. Walking the dog for an hour or a walk on the treadmill, at 180 calories, would just about burn the other half.

Chilli pan mee

One indulgent bowl of chilli pan mee clocks up a shocking 674 calories, and that is not counting the sides and the drink that comes with the dish.

Working up a good sweat by boxing for one hour would burn a paltry 360 calories. Make it two hours, and there goes the chilli pan mee.

Banana fritters

Banana fritters are a must-have tea-time treat for many Malaysians.

Light, sweet and slightly greasy, it takes just minutes to polish off a serving. One-piece racks up 130 calories and a serving of four of these babies is 520 calories, easily a meal’s worth.

To burn off just one fritter, be prepared for a 50-minute yoga session.

Roti canai

One roti canai with dhal clocks up 360 calories. But, honestly, who eats just one? Add the hot teh tarik that completes the meal and it comes up to 441 calories. Running with the dog for an hour would burn only half the meal.

Char koay teow

It’s no surprise that a plate of the all-time favourite Penang char koay teow clocks in at a massive 744 calories, thanks to the copious amounts of oil and sauces. Four hours of basketball would just about burn off a plate.

Bubble tea

One cup of bubble tea contains at least 370 calories, with the boba alone contributing 150 calories.

It is said that the number of calories in a medium cup of bubble tea is equivalent to a slice of cheesecake. To burn off a whole cup of bubble tea, one would have to walk briskly for two whole hours.



