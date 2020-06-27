Recipe for Asian-style roasted broccoli with miso

Whether simply steamed, stir-fried or roasted, broccoli is a great source of fibre, vitamins, and various minerals. Roasting helps to retain most of its nutritional value.

The miso adds a deep, salty dimension to the dish and the charred texture adds a lovely touch of crispness.

The miso spread can be served just as easily with rice, stir-fried vegetables and steamed fish or roast lamb, chicken or turkey.

Ingredients

580 g broccoli (about 1 large head)

35 g grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Miso spread

20 g miso paste

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon water

Method

Heat oven to 220°C.

Prepare miso spread by mixing the ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

Use a sharp knife to remove broccoli florets from the main stem.

Rinse florets with clean water, then remove all water from the broccoli. Use a salad spinner if you have one, or gently toss in a sieve or basket. Let florets dry a bit before proceeding with the next step.

Once the broccoli florets have dried, add grapeseed oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Toss to coat evenly.

Spread coated florets on a baking tray and roast in the oven until lightly charred, about six minutes. Keep a close eye on the broccoli while it is in the oven.

Flip the florets over and continue roasting for another five to six minutes.

Remove baking tray from the oven and turn the florets over. While being very careful not to touch the baking tray, use a brush to lightly spread the miso paste onto each floret. Don’t overdo it or the broccoli will become too salty.

Put the baking tray back into the oven for another five minutes. Keep an eye on the broccoli so it doesn’t burn.

Once cooked, remove broccoli florets from the baking tray immediately and transfer to a bowl or serving dish.

Tips

Replace grapeseed oil with olive oil, canola oil or any mildly flavoured oil that can withstand cooking at high temperatures.

This recipe is quite salty thanks to the miso paste. To reduce the saltiness, use less salt when tossing the broccoli or omit it.

Oven temperatures may vary so be sure to check on how the broccoli is doing to make sure it does not burn to an inedible crisp.

This article first appeared in butterkicap.com

Butterkicap is a food and culture platform and community that enables anyone to experience Malaysia through stories of her people, food and places.



