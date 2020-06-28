Muar’s culinary roll of honour

Muar, is a small town in Johor that punches above its weight in terms of great places to eat. To make things easier for those with time constraints, here is a list of the must-try dishes it has to offer.

Beef satay

The meat is so tender, the marinade so savoury and the sauce so sweet — just the right combination. There are a few satay stalls in Muar and they start selling early in the morning.

At Sin Juan Heng, a Malay satay seller sells this hawker favourite in the compound of the Chinese coffee shop. Definitely a must-try.

Mee rebus and mee Bandung

Muar is famous for its mee Bandung and mee rebus and Sin Juan Heng’s compound also harbours a must-try stall. The flavour of the mee rebus here explodes in the mouth despite only having the noodles, the sauce, some taufu and a fried egg.

Roti bakar

Roti bakar is a common breakfast or tea treat for Malaysians. Although the ingredients are pretty much the same everywhere — bread or bun, margarine and kaya — each shop offers a different take depending on how the bread or bun is toasted and how generous they are with the margarine and kaya.

Sin Juan Heng’s toasted bun is well worth a try. Add a cup of kopi-o and breakfast is complete.

Kopi 434 Muar

Kopi 434 is the best place in Muar to try the local coffee. Entering the shop activates the senses as the luscious scent of brewing coffee and beans envelopes the visitor.

Apart from the coffee, which can be ordered and drunk on the spot, the shop also sells coffee beans and coffee bags for home consumption.

Nasi briyani Batu Pahat

This is a bonus recommendation. Batu Pahat is less than an hour away from Muar and the short trip to try the briyani here is well worth the effort.

Two outlets stand out: Nasi Beriani Mohd Shah in Jalan Peserai, opposite Putra Specialist Hospital, or BP Bariani Power, Jalan Tukas 2, Taman Soga.

The verdict? Both spots cook-up a delicious serving!

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



