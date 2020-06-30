Fried beef with basil: Good flavour in an instant

Today’s simple, easy recipe uses ingredients that are ready to hand, and can even be grown in the garden or in a pot on the balcony.

It uses sous vide beef, which using the ghetto sous vide method, is easier than one would think, to ensure tenderness.

This simple dish is great with vegetables such as long beans and plain, hot rice.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons dark soya sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon soya sauce

2 tablespoons cooking oil

200 g sous vide beef – thinly sliced (raw beef is fine too)

one bunch of basil leaves

1/2 bulb of garlic, chopped

pepper

cili padi, optional

Method

Heat cooking oil and fry garlic till fragrant.

Throw in beef and basil and stir to mix.

Add all other ingredients and stir-fry for two minutes.

Tip

To sous vide on a budget all that is needed is a cooler box, zip lock bags and a thermometer.

Season the meat and pack it in zip lock bags, squeezing out any air pockets.

Heat water to 2°C to 3°C above the desired temperature (about 60°C for medium rare beef), put in the cooler and submerge the bags of beef until done.

Check every half hour and if the water has cooled add hot water to bring it back up to temperature.

Check online for other ghetto sous vide methods.

This recipe was first published here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



