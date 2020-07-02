Drip, drip, drip: 3 reasons why your roof is leaking

The longer one waits to repair a leaky roof, the more expensive the damage to the home and furniture will be.

And quick repairs can prevent further damage to the roof itself, which would also incur additional expenses.

Here are three reasons the roof of your home could spring a leak.

1. Damaged flashing

Flashing is made of metal sheets, installed on transition areas of the roof and sealed with roof mastic and fibre membrane to form a water-resistant barrier.

Over time, the mastic can corrode and be destroyed by severe weather conditions such as high winds and heavy rain.

If the flashing is not nailed down properly, it can also cause the roof to leak.

Cracked flashing needs to be replaced as soon as possible to prevent further damage. And keep in mind that it is a tough and dangerous job best left to the experts.

2. Broken roof tiles

Roof tiles are the exterior layer of the roof, and missing or broken tiles are easily spotted by regularly checking.

Heavy rain and wind can cause tiles to blow off the roof. This can loosen adjacent tiles and eventually the roof can become unsafe.

Again, roofing is a complicated job so it is best to call in the experts.

3. Poor installation

One of the most common causes of a leaky roof is poor workmanship. If an inexperienced roofing contractor instals the roof improperly or utilises faulty materials, leaks will occur.

At the first sign of any leakage, it is important to resolve the problem quickly to prevent further damage and even greater expense.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platforms, that connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning and much more.



