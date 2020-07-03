Rotary Club music video reminds Malaysians to ‘Stop the Spread’

PETALING JAYA: When the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first introduced in the middle of March to help stem the spread of the potentially deadly Covid-19, the Rotary Clubs in Malaysia sprang into action almost immediately.

With many people in need of food and other basic necessities during those difficult times, the Rotary Club worked round the clock to ensure as many deserving people as possible received the care they needed.

Over RM1 million was raised in donations, which was promptly disbursed to supply needy families with food aid.

Now that restrictions in movement are greatly relaxed, the Rotary Club has set out with a new objective: that of reminding Malaysians never to let their guard down.

Although the number of Covid-19 cases has been steadily on the decline, the Rotary Club wants to drive home the message that Malaysians must continue to be socially responsible by maintaining strict hygiene standards and adhering to social distancing rules at all times.

If Malaysia is to be spared the possibility of a dangerous and deadly second wave, citizens must keep being constantly vigilant.

“Post-MCO, we felt there was a real need for all of us to be part of curbing Covid-19,” said Teoh Kwan See, Governor of the Rotary International District 3300.

“We wanted to join all Malaysians to be socially responsible…hence, we conceptualised, ‘Stop the Spread’.”

To support this message, Rotary Malaysia produced a short music video encouraging Malaysians to keep vigilant.

Composed by members of Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor and sung by Atilia Haron, it is, “…a music video that, while entertaining, can get this community-empowering message out.”

“We had members of our Interact Clubs, Rotaract Clubs and Rotary Clubs coming together as talents to produce this video,” said Teoh.

In addition, the Rotary Club will be distributing 30,000 reusable face masks to schools in the Klang Valley for free; there are plans to distribute them nationwide should funds be made sufficient.



