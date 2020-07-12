Chicken meatballs: A real crowd pleaser

These delicious, easy to make and healthy meatballs are made with ground chicken, garlic, onion and a little lemon juice.

They are easy to prepare, and the perfect place to hide some vegetables from picky eaters.

Ingredients

• 450 g boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 1/4 small onion, diced

• 3-4 pips garlic, peeled

• 1 egg white

• 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 3 dashes black pepper

• 10 coriander leaves, roughly chopped

• 3 dashes cayenne pepper

• oil, for shallow frying

Method

Blend the chicken, onion, garlic, egg white, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a food processor until well combined.

Transfer the ground chicken to a bowl and stir in the chopped coriander leaves. Add the cayenne pepper. Stir to combine well.

Wet both hands and shape the ground chicken into small meatballs and place on a plate lined with parchment paper.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and shallow-fry the meatballs until lightly browned and cooked through. Serve immediately.

Tip: For child-friendly meatballs, or for those who are not fans of vegetables, fold in two tablespoons of mashed peas and two tablespoons of diced carrots.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



