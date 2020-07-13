Will Tesla be making a big announcement on Battery Day?

PALO ALTO: Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting and Battery Day presentation on Sept 22 with optional in-person attendance.

During the latter of these two events, shareholders will be able to attend the Battery Day presentation at which Tesla will introduce its up and coming battery technology.

Industry insiders anticipate that the company could launch a battery with longer life and provide a tour of the cell production setup.

Though originally scheduled to take place last week but postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak and California’s present ban on large gatherings, Tesla announced on Friday that this year’s annual shareholder meeting, the “2020 Annual Meeting” and Battery Day will both take place on September 22.

While Tesla’s delay appears aimed at being able to host the events in-person, the company promises that it “will continue to monitor public health and travel safety protocols required or recommended by federal, state and local governments.”

For those who wish to watch the events but are unable to attend, Tesla will be streaming both the meetings and the Battery Day presentation live.

More information about the September 22 program will be announced as the date nears.



