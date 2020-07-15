Eva and Bella, the Beagle sisters who make the house a home

Shalini Yeap May Hwa and Anthon Jermayne Singam live with their two adorable Beagles, Eva and Bella. Shalini says that since both she and her fiancé are now self-employed, they spend practically all their waking (and sleeping) hours together with their Beagle babies.

Eva is three and a half years old while Bella is two years and 11 months old.

Eva loves to sleep on warm laundry — “fresh out of the dryer and in an IKEA bag, please and thank you,” says Shalini.

“I call her our little therapy puppy. She has a remarkable way of sensing when I am sad and will lie on my lap or simply sit with me in silence till I feel better,” Shalini says.

Eva has a bedtime routine which involves a trip to the bathroom to pee followed by a drink of water and a peck each for her mommy and daddy before getting under the covers with them.

“If she wants to use the bathroom during the night, we may feel a gentle paw on the shoulder or a nose nudge asking us to lift the covers or make space for her to snuggle. We are now so used to the cues that we subconsciously react to this while asleep,” Shalini says.

Eva may also be something of a clean freak as she loves taking showers with Chandrika soap. One of her pet peeves however is taking photos or being recorded.

“Eva is known to test the limits. She once climbed up on the kitchen counter and ate an entire loaf of bread,” Shalini says, adding however that apart from this mischievous streak, Eva is a good dog and a good teacher, having taught her little sister Bella how to play fetch. She even toilet-trained her as a puppy.

Bella is ever ready for cuddles and snuggles. “She absolutely loves kisses and being sung to and has a lullaby that she can actually fall asleep to at any time,” says Shalini.

“She has a morning routine – she wakes up the moment I do – never with Anthon who is usually the first one up – and hangs out on our balcony while I water our little vegetable garden.

“At 8 pm every day without fail, she reminds me that dinnertime is approaching,” Shalini says, explaining that Bella will usually get as close to their faces as she possibly can and stick out her tongue repeatedly, an indication that she wants her dinner.

She also loves bird and bug-watching, and occasionally likes drinking water from a glass.

“But she hates being scolded so tries her level best to not do anything naughty,” Shalini says, adding that Eva and Bella are the “apples of our eyes”.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



