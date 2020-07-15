GK Fish Soup in KK gets the thumbs up for taste and quality

GK Fish Soup is a somewhat new fish noodle restaurant in Taman Nosoob Jaya in Kota Kinabalu.

The restaurant has only been around for about seven months and it is located about 10 minutes away from the city centre.

A word of caution – this spot is a little difficult to locate. If you suddenly find yourself right smack in the middle of a light industrial estate with car workshops to the left and right, then you’ve reached the right place.

The menu here is straightforward. There’s fish filet, lam ikan (fish stomach), sirip ikan (tails), mix ikan, or kepala ikan (fish head) either fried or fresh.

The soup base is a choice of either peria (bitter gourd), tomato, hamchoi (salted vegetable), or tomyam.

The two dishes that were ordered were fresh fish head and fried fish stomach in tomato soup. If you’re here late – and by late it means noon, then the restaurant would have run out of other options on the menu.

Now for the verdict – the seafood was prepared just right, and was of top quality, something most customers can expect in this part of Malaysia.

The soup too was packed with flavour and the cili paste served alongside the dish was superb. This is always a plus as many other restaurants serve either subpar condiments or are rather stingy with the portions.

Priced at between RM10–18, GK Fish Soup offers rather good value for your money.

They are generous with their helpings of seafood although to be honest, the portion of meehun was rather small. While some prefer smaller portions of carbs for lunch, others who wish to fill up on meehun may be left a little disappointed.

However, this is a restaurant that deserves a second, even third visit.

GK Fish Soup

23, Lorong Nosoob Jaya 1

Taman Nosoob Jaya

88200 Kota Kinabalu

Sabah

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



