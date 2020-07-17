Fully loaded cucur udang makes a great tea-time snack

Try this recipe for prawn fritters, also known as hee chee or cucur udang. These crisp, doughy nuggets of small prawns, beansprouts and flour are fried to a golden brown and best served with garlic chilli sauce.

It makes for a great tea-time snack or if you’re entertaining, as an appetiser with cocktails before dinner is served.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour, sifted

1 tablespoon rice flour, optional

120 g peeled baby shrimp, rinse and pat dry

120 g bean sprouts, rinsed

2 tablespoons chopped spring onions or chives

1 large egg

3/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Oil for deep-frying

Method

Combine all the ingredients (except the oil) in a bowl and mix well. The mixture might seem dry at first but it will become slightly watery later.

Heat up a wok with enough oil for shallow-frying.

As soon as the oil is fully heated, lower it to medium heat, scoop up a heaping tablespoon of the mixture and gently drop it into the oil.

Repeat until the wok is 80% filled with fritters. Depending on the size of the wok, they may have to be fried in two or three batches.

Turn the shrimp fritters over and fry until both sides are golden brown.

Remove with a strainer, draining excess oil. Then lay the fritters on a dish lined with paper towels.

Serve immediately with your favourite chilli sauce.

Tips

Trimming the ends of the bean sprouts is optional.

Add some carrot strips into the mixture. It adds colour and a mild sweetness to the prawn fritters.

Sweet potato strips make the fritters even better.

This recipe is best made with the tiny baby prawns called “geragau”, which are used to make cincaluk.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



