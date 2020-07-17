Fully loaded cucur udang makes a great tea-time snack

By
Low Bee Yin
-
Prawn fritters are a great teatime standby.

Try this recipe for prawn fritters, also known as hee chee or cucur udang. These crisp, doughy nuggets of small prawns, beansprouts and flour are fried to a golden brown and best served with garlic chilli sauce.

It makes for a great tea-time snack or if you’re entertaining, as an appetiser with cocktails before dinner is served.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 1 tablespoon rice flour, optional
  • 120 g peeled baby shrimp, rinse and pat dry
  • 120 g bean sprouts, rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons chopped spring onions or chives
  • 1 large egg
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • Oil for deep-frying
Scoop the batter out, a tablespoon at a time, and drop it in the heated oil.

Method
  • Combine all the ingredients (except the oil) in a bowl and mix well. The mixture might seem dry at first but it will become slightly watery later.
  • Heat up a wok with enough oil for shallow-frying.
  • As soon as the oil is fully heated, lower it to medium heat, scoop up a heaping tablespoon of the mixture and gently drop it into the oil.
  • Repeat until the wok is 80% filled with fritters. Depending on the size of the wok, they may have to be fried in two or three batches.
  • Turn the shrimp fritters over and fry until both sides are golden brown.
  • Remove with a strainer, draining excess oil. Then lay the fritters on a dish lined with paper towels.
  • Serve immediately with your favourite chilli sauce.

Tips

  • Trimming the ends of the bean sprouts is optional.
  • Add some carrot strips into the mixture. It adds colour and a mild sweetness to the prawn fritters.
  • Sweet potato strips make the fritters even better.
  • This recipe is best made with the tiny baby prawns called “geragau”, which are used to make cincaluk.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.


