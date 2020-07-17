Spending a weekend in Jodhpur

Jodhpur is the second largest city in Rajasthan in northwest India. It was once the capital of the Kingdom of Marwar, and the famous 15th-century Mehrangarh Fort is a former palace that is now a museum.

Jodhpur, in the Thar Desert, is a popular tourist destination with many palaces, forts and temples.

It is also known as the Blue City, for the buildings in the old walled city that are painted an iconic shade of blue.

If one is travelling in India, it is well worth taking a couple of days to explore Jodhpur.

When to travel to Jodhpur

The best time to visit Jodhpur is from October to March. Winter is the most pleasant time as the city is close to the desert and summers can be harsh, with temperatures as high as 45°C.

If one is looking for budget travel, try visiting in February and March or October and November, but avoid the dates of the Holi, Dussehra and Diwali festivals.

Where to stay

Being a top tourist destination, there are plenty of options in Jodhpur. The new city offers modern hotels and “haveli” which are traditional townhouses or mansions.

Old Jodhpur meanwhile, has many homestays and hotels with a fort view.

Where to eat

The best place to try the local Rajasthani cuisine is in the Blue City. The best known dishes to try are Daal bati Churma (lentils with roasted wheat balls) and Laal-Maas (spicy red meat curry cooked in clay pot).

A couple of restaurants come highly recommended by the locals.

Indique Restaurant is a must-visit, though it is rather pricey. It has a beautiful view of the Mehrangarh Fort. Book a table on the rooftop for an excellent dinner and a spectacular sunset.

Kalinga Restaurant is located just outside the Jodhpur railway station and is very popular among the locals. This mid-budget spot also offers authentic Rajasthani food.

Getting around

In Jodhpur, a car or an auto-rickshaw can be booked for sightseeing and getting around. If one is making a booking on the spot, be sure to bargain. The safest option would be to book Ola or Uber.

Do take note that is almost impossible to drive in the old walled town so the best option is to walk.

Suggested weekend itinerary

The sights of Jodhpur can be covered in two days, unless one is planning village walks or tours in the vicinity.

Day 1: Reach Jodhpur in the early morning and check into the hotel. After a rest, go sightseeing.

Book an Uber or a car/auto-rickshaw to get around with ease. Seeing the whole of Jodhpur can take half a day.

After sightseeing, head for dinner near Ghanta Ghar, the clock tower of Rajasthan, at sunset.

Day 2: Wake up early to see the Blue City, the perfect Instagram spot. Then take the Bishnoi village tour. The Bishnoi are an eco-friendly Hindu community known for their love of nature and animals.

After that, have lunch and prepare to leave Jodhpur with lovely memories.

Amit and Anindita are Indian Travel bloggers who blog at Travel Like We Do. They talk about affordable travel in India and abroad. They are still travelling and capturing their moments.



