Homemade almond milk latte for the lactose intolerant

Over 70% of Asians suffer from lactose intolerance to some degree, which can lead to discomfort and, in more severe cases, illness.

The solution is to either limit the consumption of milk and consume milk substitutes instead.

Many cafés do offer such alternatives in the form of soy or almond milk for the latte — which are also available in the supermarket for home consumption — but they are often too sweet, or diluted, or they just straight out taste terrible.

The solution – homemade almond milk, and this is how it’s done:

Ingredients

119 g raw almonds (1 cup)

500 ml water

A pinch of salt

METHOD

Soak almonds in warm water for one to two hours, or in cold water overnight in the fridge.

Remove the water and blend the almonds with 500 ml clean water for two to three minutes.

Strain the almond milk through a sieve or, preferably, through cheesecloth.

This will make a little more than 500 ml of almond milk at about 10% to 15% almond in weight instead of the 2% to 3% of the store-bought variety.

A shot of espresso and there’s a non-dairy latte.

Tip: The same process can be used with many other nuts. Raw cashew nuts are great – the milk does not need to be strained and it is so creamy and flavourful.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



