Easy, speedy, tasty curry laksa

Laksa is one of the most popular street foods in Malaysia, and it is quickly gaining popularity globally because of its scrumptious taste.

This “friendly” curry laksa recipe is easy and quick to prepare. It is the version found in most high-end hotels in Southeast Asia, with the ingredients slightly modified but with that iconic, authentic flavour.

Evaporated milk has been added to the laksa stock so it is half coconut milk and half evaporated milk.

The end result is a creamier version of laksa without the dominant flavour of coconut milk.

Ingredients

Broth:

3 tablespoons cooking oil

120 g (1/2 pack) instant curry paste

470 ml chicken broth

470 ml water

2 stalks lemongrass, white part only, pounded

10 tofu puffs, cut into pieces

120 ml evaporated milk

120 ml coconut milk

Salt to taste

Other ingredients

Yellow noodles

Bean sprouts

10 prawns, peeled, deveined and cooked

3 hard-boiled eggs, cut into halves

Fish cake, sliced

INSTRUCTIONS

In a stockpot, sauté the instant curry paste in the oil until aromatic.

Add the chicken broth, water, lemongrass, tofu puffs and bring the soup to a boil. Lower the heat to simmer.

Add the coconut milk and evaporated milk. Add salt to taste. Keep the stock on simmer.

Rinse the yellow noodles and bean sprouts separately, drain and set aside.

To assemble a bowl of laksa for serving, boil some yellow noodles and a handful of bean sprouts.

Drain the noodles and bean sprouts and transfer to a serving bowl.

Top the noodles with two or three prawns, a few pieces of fish cake and some egg.

Ladle the soup and a few tofu puffs over the noodles.

Serve immediately.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia. Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



