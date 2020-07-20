7 best ways to irritate a Penangite

PETALING JAYA: Penangites are proud folk. And for good reason. Penang was listed by CNN Travel as one of the best places to visit for the “ultimate Asia experience” in 2019.

Be it the amazing street food, sandy beaches or rich history, Penang has got it all. But with that title, come the influx of tourists, Malaysian and foreign alike, all eager to get a slice of what Penang has to offer.

With the Recovery Movement Control Order in place, and overseas travel still not permitted, Malaysians are taking the opportunity to rediscover Penang but, be warned, there are some things that Penangites are just tired of hearing.

1. ‘I wanna try that famous Char Kuey Teow.’

That RM10 plate of Char Kuey Teow is highly overrated, no matter how big the prawns are or whether chicken or duck eggs are used. And no right-minded Penangite would spend an hour queuing up for a plate.

They would take you to an off-the-beaten-track stall that actually tastes way better and takes less than 10 minutes from ordering to having a plate of steaming deliciousness on the table.

However, if visitors insist on queuing up for hours and complaining later that it was not that great and they could have got a tastier plate in Kuala Lumpur, well, that’s their problem.

2. ‘Penang is so expensive.’

“Why is Penang so expensive? I had to shell out RM7 for a plate of Hokkien Mee.”

People, it is not 1999, and prices have gone up. Even Penangites are grumbling.

A good piece of advice is to stay away from the touristy spots and go to the hawker places where the locals eat.

3. ‘Let’s go to Nasi Kandar Beratur.’

Ask any Penangite to take one to Nasi Kandar Beratur and be prepared for a look of disgust.

No self-respecting Penangite would want to queue up at 11pm for a plate of very average Nasi Kandar.

They would rather take visitors to Nasi Kandar Kampung Melayu or Shariff for a good meal.

4. ‘Time to take some photographs of the murals.’

In 2012, Ernest Zacharevic, a London-trained Lithuanian artist, was commissioned by the Penang Municipal Council to paint murals on buildings in George Town.

The murals were such a hit, tourists flocked to Penang hoping to score Instagram-worthy shots alongside them. Penangites would roll their eyes at the very thought of roaming the packed streets of George Town under the infamous, sweltering Penang sun.

Zacharevic himself is dismayed at how his murals have changed Penang, lamenting on his Instagram that the streets are now “replaced with souvenir shops, restaurants and all kinds of insta-friendly quickly consumable concept stores to satisfy the ever-increasing traffic of holiday goers looking for an authentic Penang experience”.

5. ‘Let’s try this pricey, overrated café in George Town.’

With Penang being such a tourism destination, cafés are sprouting up like mushrooms, all eager to make a name for themselves and charge you an arm and a leg for in the process.

Social media has made this much easier and cafés are competing with each other, hoping to pull in tourists with new creations.

Nothing appeals to a Penangite less than looking for a parking space in George Town for an overpriced cup of coffee and cake.

6. ‘Let’s drive up to Batu Ferringhi.’

No, just no. Catering mostly for foreign tourists, many a Penangite has been known to say there is nothing special there unless it’s having overpriced drinks by the beach.

7. ‘We’ll be visiting Penang during the public holiday.’

Think the jam in Kuala Lumpur is bad? Try getting stuck in a Penang jam. With Penang being such a hot destination to spend public holidays, the little island is cramming in more and more visitors.

On social media, some netizens have gone to the extent, albeit jokingly, of telling people not to come to Penang during the public holidays.

Can you blame them? Crowded beaches, traffic jams, packed shopping malls and eateries are a nightmare. These days, Penangites hardly venture out on holidays, they stay at home to enjoy some much-needed peace and quiet.

Heed these words, enjoy a price-appropriate plate of Char Kuey Teow and admire the beauty of Penang when it’s not a public holiday.



