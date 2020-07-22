Nike reveals latest Air Jordan creation for women

OREGON: After giving us a sneak peek in Paris and Chicago, Nike on Monday revealed Virgil Abloh’s latest Air Jordan creation for women, as well as where sneaker fans can get their hands on it when it releases later this week.

The new Virgil Abloh Women’s Air Jordan IV x Off-White has been designed in a full-grain cream coloured leather, with exposed foam, mesh, and clear textile details adding a contemporary edge to the classic Nike silhouette.

“AIR” is printed above the yellow tinted outsole in the familiar bold text graphics of the Off White brand, while a signature Off-White zip tie provides the finishing touch.

Nike has also revealed that the women’s Air Jordan IV x Off-White releases July 25 priced at US$200 on SNKRS, and at retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia.



