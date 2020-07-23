The 6 main personality types of dogs

In many ways, dogs are more similar to humans than one might think. Like humans, dogs come in all shapes, sizes and colours.

Humans have various personality types and, of course, dogs have their own individual personalities and behaviours as any dog lover will attest to.

However, trying to pin down the various personality types is difficult as there are so many of them. A dog’s personality can be affected by genetics as well as upbringing, but knowing a dog’s personality will help the owner understand them better.

Here are six general personality types and how they affect human interactions with a dog:

1. Confident

This dog is sure of themself and will take charge of the household if no one else does.

But if they have to be a follower, they will be loyal and responsible team players who will follow every command.

As a result, confident dogs may exude a dominant air, and owners who react negatively to this will not get much cooperation from their dog.

Owners must show they are strong-minded and decisive to gain the loyalty of their dog.

For those who know what they are doing and are sure of themselves, a confident dog will fit right into the household.

2. Insecure

If the confident dog knows what they are capable of, the insecure dog is one to hide behind the curtains when strangers visit their home.

They prefer familiar sights, people and places and introducing too many new things or people at once may be a little too much for them.

These dogs must be treated with kid gloves and showered with frequent treats and cuddles and it will take a lot of patience and encouragement for them to step out of their comfort zone.

The bond they have with their owners is extremely strong but forcing them to do things they do not want to will lead their trust being eroded.

3. Independent

“Humans? Bah! What are they good for?” Independent dogs are just that: independent, with a minimal interest in human interaction.

They are unlikely to be openly affectionate and may in fact appear to be aloof from an outsider’s perspective.

They will bond with the few people who prove themselves to be deserving of their respect and remain indifferent to others.

Forcing an independent dog to socialise may backfire and owners must figure out what will motivate their dog to do as they ask.

4. Happy

This dog is the best pet one can ever ask for, though their guard dog qualities may be lacking as they would give thieves a tour of the house with tail wagging.

They get along with every living creature and handle themselves well in a household with children or more than one pet.

However, their level of enthusiasm may be a little too much to handle for an inexperienced owner.

For one, they may get so excited to the point of jumping on people because they think they have found another best friend.

For friendly dogs that cannot tell just how big they are, training is necessary to ensure they do not end up knocking down small children or elderly people while trying to hug them.

5. Adaptable

Easy to handle and cooperative, these dogs are easy to train and often depend on their owners for guidance.

Like their happy counterparts, they are good with children and make for good family pets.

They are often gentle and loving and are willing to behave to keep everyone happy.

When meeting others, they are often friendly but they mind their manners.

Hence, they are good when meeting new people and animals and they make good therapy animals due to their calm nature.

6. Aggressive

A dog with a domineering nature can be hard to handle, especially for first-time pet owners.

They are the king of the castle and they may sometimes call into question their owners’ leadership. They may get physical if they are particularly irritated by what appears to be a challenge to their authority.

To counter this, aggressive dogs require a lot of guidance from their owners and a lot of training.

On the bright side, they make excellent guard dogs and would give intruders something to think about.



