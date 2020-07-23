US jazz foundation to celebrate 100 years of black music

The Jazz Foundation of America will commemorate 100 years of Black American history in a special livestream, which will take place on Saturday, July 25 beginning at 9 a.m. EST on fans.com.

The livestream marathon, produced in collaboration with Dayglo Presents, will feature archival performances from Black artists spanning all genres.

Among them are Beyoncé, Marvin Gaye, Little Richard, Kendrick Lamar, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Missy Elliott, Bill Withers, Herbie Hancock and more.

Legendary concerts by Run DMC, Patti Labelle, Tupac, Esperanza Spalding, and Billie Holiday, as well as George Clinton and The Parliament Funkadelic, will also be included in the “Red White Black & Blues.”

“We thought the best way to showcase the unmatched influence that Black performers have on music that defines America and the American identity was to actually show it,” Peter Shapiro, the founder of Dayglo Presents, said in a statement.

“So, we edited 16 hours of video together, featuring the most amazing live performances by Black American artists over the past 100 years.

“It’s a very powerful thing to watch, and it becomes quite clear quickly that the story of popular music in America is driven by the story of Black music.”

Although music enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch “Red White Black & Blues” for free, all proceeds from the stream will benefit the Covid-19 fund of the Jazz Foundation of America.



