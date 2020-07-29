7 things that make a home a haven for creepy crawlies

No matter how many mothballs, ant bait and cockroach traps are placed around the home, these pesky pets keep coming back.

Paying attention to a few small things can go a long way in preventing uninvited guests form making themselves at home.

1. Food

Pests such as rats, ants and cockroaches love the same foods as people, so any open food stored outside of the fridge is fair game.

They typically go for sweets, biscuits, fruit and even uncooked things like rice, flour, and dried noodles. Crumbs and scraps will also serve as a tantalising buffet to pesky vermin.

To avoid pests, store food securely in airtight containers and ensure there is no spillage or residue on the packaging. Clean up properly after meals and avoid eating or bringing food into the bedrooms.

2. Rubbish

Because pests are, after all, icky, the next best thing to food for them is trash.

So it is no wonder flies, ants and all the other unsavoury creepy crawlies gravitate to rubbish bins – the fuller the better.

Always empty the bins when they get full, especially if they contain food scraps. Give them a thorough wash and sanitisation from time to time to remove any spillover and residue.

3. Dirty dishes

Are the dirty dishes left to soak before washing? This can attract all sorts of pests. While the family is chilling in front of the TV after a lovely meal, rats and ants might be licking the chicken curry off the cutlery.

It is best to wash the dishes right after a meal, and if they do need soaking, make sure the dish is completely submerged so it does not attract pests.

4. Clutter

It is not just food mess that pests love – general messiness is welcoming to roaches and rats.

That pile of laundry, books, magazines and miscellanea provide cover for pests, as well as hiding any tasty morsel that may have fallen during a Netflix-and-potato-chips binge.

Keep the rooms tidy and avoid piling things in a heap. Use organisers and storage bins for things not regularly in use.

5. Moisture

Apart from food, pests need water to live. Damp wood in particular is enticing to termites.

That minor leak could spell big trouble when these pesky “white ants” decide to make a meal out of the parquet floors.

Standing water also serves as a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Dampness also promotes the growth of mould. While technically not a pest, mould is bad for the health and well-being.

Keep floors dry and get rid of leaks and puddles as soon as possible. Empty drain pans and get rid of standing water from flower pots and vases.

6. Gaps and cracks

It is not just dirt and damp that attracts pests – easy access to the home does too. Ants, rats and cockroaches can easily slip through cracks in the walls and gaps under the doors and windows.

Stop uninvited guests from coming in by fixing any cracks and blocking gaps under the doors, windows and walls.

7. Drains

Pests can also crawl in through drains and sinks that are not often used. These connect to drainage and sewerage systems outside of the home, after all, which are common places where rats, roaches and other creepy crawlies live, breed and prosper.

What’s more, they are likely to track dirt and diseases from these spaces into the house.

While unused drains and sinks should not be fully plugged – indiscriminate blocking could cause flooding in the home – traps should be installed to keep pests out.

Give these drains and sinks the occasional wash to ensure they are working and to flush away pests.

Identifying what attracts pests and how they gain entry into the home helps to eradicate infestations and prevents them from coming in to make a nuisance of themselves in the first place.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

