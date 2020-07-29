Rihanna launches inclusive, multitasking Fenty Skin line

NEW YORK: Three initial products from the singer’s gender-neutral skincare line debut this week.

Fenty Beauty debuted in 2017 with an unprecedented 40 foundation shades across the skin spectrum with varying undertones – forcing other brands to step up and cater to more diverse skin tones, in what is now called “the Fenty effect.”

Now Rihanna wants to revolutionise skincare too.

“I’m a woman of colour and I have a lot of sensitivity in a lot of areas of my face,” the Barbadian-American singer, actress and business mogul, said on Instagram. “[…] I wanted a product that just worked.”

The vegan, gluten-free skincare line debuting Friday comes in millennial-friendly pastel packaging, some of which is refillable. And RiRi says it’s gender-neutral: “Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you!” she told a fan on Instagram.

The three products – dubbed the Fenty Skin Start’rs – are intended to be used together as an approachable skincare routine.

The Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser (US$25) contains brightening Barbados cherry, ginkgo biloba for oil control, and antioxidant-rich green tea and fig.

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum (US$28) is a hybrid serum-toner with a watery texture. Ingredients include Barbados cherry again, along with hydrating cactus flower, niacinamide to help minimize dark spots and even skin tone, oil-reducing and pore-refining Australian lemon myrtle and witch hazel water.

Lastly, the pink-tinted Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35) promises to be undetectable once on, with no annoying white cast on darker skins. It contains antioxidant Kalahari melon, niacinamide and hydrating baobab – and no oxybenzone and octinoxate, two common sunscreen ingredients harmful to coral reefs.

In a sunny promo clip released last week, Rihanna and a host of diverse models are joined at a pool by rappers A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X.

Shop the collection from July 31 at FentySkin.com.

The singer is also hosting a live virtual Fenty Skin Launch Party Wednesday July 29, at 10pm EST.



