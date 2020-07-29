Spotify launches new tool called Group Session

STOCKHOLM: On Tuesday, Spotify announced that after a few months of testing, its tool allowing users to host virtual parties and listen to tunes together while confined in their respective homes has launched as an updated beta.

After releasing the initial beta version of Group Session – a tool that allows a group of users to stream the same music (or podcast) at the same time while they’re in different places – back in May, Spotify has now announced that an updated beta is launching for all Premium listeners.

The company explains that “no matter the distance—whether six feet apart or a thousand miles away—you and the members of your squad can now each listen to the same content at the same time on your own devices (as well as control playback).”

These group sessions can consist of up to five different accounts at one time; users can join via invitation links.

Spotify says subscribers can utilise the tool when hosting virtual barbecues, to coordinate group jogging sessions, or to set the mood of a long-distance date night.

Though Group Session is now available for Premium subscribers, it is still in beta and will continue to evolve over time.



